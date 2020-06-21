MARGARET BRYAN

BRYAN--Margaret Elliot Bryan (Miggie), died peacefully on June 12, 2020 at the age of 90 from Alzheimer's disease in Palo Alto, CA. Miggie grew up in South Orange, NJ and graduated from Columbia High School and Newark State Teachers College (now Kean University). She was married to Barry Bryan for 66 years and worked as an elementary school teacher and homemaker. She was a devoted and joyful mother to Chris (Pascale Giraud), Sukey (Jim Brooks), Sallie (Andrew Levy), and Peter who predeceased her in 1981, and loving grandmother to four boys. She lived in New Canaan, CT, Paris, Manhattan and, after Barry's retirement from Debevoise & Plimpton, on Fishers Island, NY. Miggie was a fiercely devoted teacher, mother, friend and neighbor. Bright, curious, witty and creative with interest and strength in the visual arts, dance, music, sports and literature, Miggie was a bold liver of life with a deep faith, always striving to live the motto of her father's Scottish clan "Boldly and Rightly".





