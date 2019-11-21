CHILDS--Margaret "Muff." The Board of Directors of The Carter Burden Network deeply mourns the passing of Margaret "Muff" Childs, our former board member and the beloved sister of our founder, Carter Burden. Known for her generosity, warmth and wonderful sense of humor, Muff has been a cherished part of the CBN family for 48 years. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to her seven children, 22 grandchildren and extended family. Jeffrey A. Weber, CBN Board Chair; William J. Dionne, CBN Executive Director
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 21, 2019