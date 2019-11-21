MARGARET CHILDS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET CHILDS.
Obituary
Send Flowers

CHILDS--Margaret "Muff." The Board of Directors of The Carter Burden Network deeply mourns the passing of Margaret "Muff" Childs, our former board member and the beloved sister of our founder, Carter Burden. Known for her generosity, warmth and wonderful sense of humor, Muff has been a cherished part of the CBN family for 48 years. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to her seven children, 22 grandchildren and extended family. Jeffrey A. Weber, CBN Board Chair; William J. Dionne, CBN Executive Director
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.