CONNORS--Margaret (Peggy), passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home in Bronxville, NY on February 12th. She was 86. Peggy was the eldest of 8 children of parents raised in Ireland who settled in Larchmont, NY. After graduating from Scarsdale High in 1950, Peggy worked during the days while attending Fordham University at night. Upon her father's premature death in 1953 Peggy along with her brother Dan became the financial and emotional support providers for the family. In 1958 Peggy married James P. Connors, Jr. at St Peter and Paul Church in Larchmont and for the next 57 years the couple raised five children in Eastchester and Bronxville. Peggy was a member of St. Joseph Church of Bronxville for over 60 years, serving on its Parish Council, Mother's Club and as a Eucharistic Minister. For many years she provided Meals on Wheels, and served as a reading specialist at Our Lady of Victory in Mount Vernon. Peggy enjoyed her many friendships from years as a member of Siwanoy Country Club and the Boulder Ledge Garden Club and from her decades of involvement within the Bronxville School. Peggy discovered at age 70 that she had a natural talent for painting and pursued a nine year study and active involvement of painting before macular degeneration precluded her from continuing. Her loss of sight did not however impair her uncanny ability to read people or her grace, warmth and dry sense of humor. Peggy was predeceased by her husband Jim (died 2016), a prominent Westchester County attorney and Town Justice of Eastchester and their daughter Meg (died 1985). She is survived by James P. Connors, III (Angela, died) of Mount Vernon, NY, Michael (Kendall) and their children Roy, Kyle, and Margaret Connors of Piedmont, CA, Mark (Kelly) and their children Luke, Jack, Sam, and Edward Connors of Bronxville, NY, Paul (Leeanna Varga) and their children Annabel and Donovan Connors of Croton-on Hudson, NY. Peggy was also predeceased by her parents Michael and Margaret Gallagher, her brothers Dan, Jack and Michael and survived by her sister Mary Rose Merenda, her brothers Richard Gallagher and Kevin Gallagher and her sister Jane Gallagher. Calling Hours will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at The Fred H. McGrath and Son Funeral Home, Bronxville NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 9:45am at St. Joseph's Church in Bronxville NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to Jansen Hospice.



