CURRY-- Margaret Kennedy. Age 74, of Larchmont, NY. Retired Advertising Executive. Wife of Robert Emmet Curry, Jr., mother of Robert Emmet Curry, III, mother-in-law of Meta Tomai Curry, grandmother of Adair Margaux Curry; mother of Casey Kennedy-Larson Curry and mother-in-law of Angela Larson Curry. Mass of Christian Burial at Church of St. Vincent Ferrer, Lexington Ave. at 66th Street, Friday, September 6 at 1:15pm. Interment private. For full obituary, go to JJFFH.com
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 29, 2019