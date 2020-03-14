DENVIL (YORSTON)-- Margaret Sutherland, 76, radio announcer and chaplain, died March 4, 2020. Born in Australia, she worked as a radio announcer at Radio Australia and, after moving to CT, WSHU in Fairfield. In the 1990's, she became a chaplain in Richmond, VA. Widow of William, she leaves sons Alasdair and James, daughter-in-law Deborah Hazlett, granddaughters Eliza and Rosslyn, sister Barbara Ballenden, and loved ones around the globe. Memorial service at 11am on April 4, at Cathedral of the Incarnation in Baltimore, MD. Memorial contributions to the MCV Foundation can be sent to: VCU Patient Counseling, c/o Russel Davis, Box 980664, Richmond, VA 23298.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 14, 2020