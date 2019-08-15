Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret DiMaria Rossano. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1928 - 2019

Margaret DiMaria Rossano died peacefully on August 12, 2019 in Connecticut. She had celebrated her 91st birthday this past July.



Deeply loved wife of Louis A. Rossano (died 1997), beloved mother of Geoffrey, George, Mark and Lynette and grandmother of Margaret, Chloe and Nick.



She graduated from The Packer Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn Heights, NY in 1947 and Adelphi University in Garden City, NY in 1949. Margaret was devoted to her church and her faith and an avid lover of the arts, particularly Opera. She possessed an inherent curiosity that led to her love of books and knowledge which she passed on to her children. She loved spending time with family and friends and had the unique gift of once having made a friend, keeping them forever.



She will be laid to rest on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington, NY at 1:30 P.M.

