DONOHOE-- Margaret O'Brien. 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of William C. Donohoe; mother of Anna Donohoe White (Kris White) of Sydney, Australia, Michael O'Brien (Odessa) of Narragansett, RI and Elinor Lyons of Narragansett, RI; and cherished grandmother of Simon. Mrs. Donohoe served in the Peace Corps for four years with her husband Bill in Ethiopia and Somalia. She then moved to Forest Hills, New York City where she taught in a state correctional facility for seven years. In 1978, Mrs. Donohoe began her employment with District Council 37, New York City's municipal labor union, representing the majority of New York City's public employees. She retired in 2006 as an administrator and director of counseling. Please visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneral Home.com
