GLENDINNING--Margaret Johnson (Peggy), on February 22, 2019. She was of a certain age and would not have approved of including it here. Wife of the late Arnold (Peter) and grandmother of the late Lucas. Mother of Mary, Kate Friedman and David. Mother-in-law of Judd Stitziel, Eric Friedman and Emily. Sister of Mary Sullivan, Anne Johnston, Bob Johnston, the late Tom Johnston and the late James Johnston. Cousin, aunt, godmother, friend and colleague to legions. She got a real kick out of being Grandma Peggy and Nana to Charolette, Leo, Olivia and Adelaide. Peggy was a Bronx raised, Bellevue trained nurse committed to her family and to helping those in need. Services will be held at a later date. Those wishing to honor Peggy can buy a child a book or make a donation to the New York Botanical Garden.



