HAYES--Margaret. The Grinberg Family, and Board of Directors and staff of Movado Group mourn with profound sadness the passing of Margaret Hayes, a beloved member of our board since 1993. Margaret was a force within the retail industry, most recently she was the esteemed president and chief executive officer of Fashion Group International. We will remember her passion, commitment and the respect she generated from all those that had the great fortune to work with her. We extend our deepest condolences to her daughter Alex. Efraim Grinberg, Chairman & CEO Movado Group
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 2, 2019