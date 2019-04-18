Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET HELLER. View Sign

HELLER--Margaret, died on April 16, 2019 in her home in New York City. She was also a long-term resident of Madison, New Jersey. She was the daughter of the Reverend Dr. Julius Mark and Margaret Baer Mark. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Margaret (known as Peggy) came to New York as a young girl. She attended the Dalton School and graduated from Connecticut College. She married Martin Heller in 1958 and was the mother of Mark Heller, Jennifer Heller Wold (Keith C. Wold) and John Heller (Silvia Siller). She also was the loving grandmother of Julius, Margaret, Daniel, Gabriel and Amalia. Peggy was active in innumerable charities. She was President of Family Service of Morris County, a National Board Member of the Alliance for Children and Families, Vice President of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Board Member of the Daughters of Israel Geriatric Center, Board Member of Hebrew Union College, and President of the Heller Family Foundation. There were also many others. She was given the Unsung Heroine's Award for the Protection of the Elderly by Senator Bill Bradley and the Thomas Kean Award for Outstanding Service to Senior Citizens. She also received the Outstanding Service Award of Family Service of Morris County and the New Jersey Volunteer Service Award for Children and Families. Peggy was a courageous and valiant woman of immense dedication and caring for those in need. She was an example of beauty in life that all should try to emulate. Funeral Services Private.



