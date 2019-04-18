HELLER--Margaret (Peggy). Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York records with profound sorrow the passing of Peggy Heller, beloved daughter of our late Senior Rabbi Emeritus, Dr. Julius Mark. We extend our deepest sympathies to her cherished husband, Martin, and her precious children, Mark, Jennifer and John, and their families. May beautiful memories bring comfort to all who loved her.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 18, 2019