KIELY--Margaret Mary. Margaret Mary Kiely, of Strafford, PA, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 - St. Patrick's Day, her favorite day of the year. Born in Philadelphia on November 14, 1954, Margaret was a loyal and generous friend to many, a caring daughter, sister and loving aunt. Margaret's education included Holy Child HS in Rosemont, PA, Trinity College in Washington, DC, Georgetown University and Loyola University School of Law. Founder of Kiely Legal Search, she later put her heart into practicing elder law. Margaret saw the romance in life. She could make a passing moment memorable with an observation followed by her wry smile and had a way of saying the names of people she loved as if she were announcing their extraordinariness to the world. May those who loved her announce the extraordinary soul of Margaret Mary Kiely to the heavens.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 26, 2020