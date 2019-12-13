LAWRENCE--Margaret, M.D. - The Columbia University Center for Psychoanalytic Training and Research and the Association for Psychoanalytic Medicine mourn the loss of our distinguished colleague. Dr. Lawrence had the distinction of being the first female black psychoanalyst, graduating from the Psychoanalytic Center in 1951. Throughout her career, she was known to be a renowned pediatrician and child psychiatrist. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her daughter Sara Lawrence-Lightfoot. Susan C. Vaughan, M.D., CU Psychoanalytic Center Jules Kerman, M.D., Ph.D., President, APM
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 13, 2019