LORD--Margaret "Peggy" Plunkett. Margaret "Peggy" Plunkett Lord, 91, of Jupiter Island, FL died peacefully attended by loved ones in Essex, CT on Tuesday morning October 13. Born an only child July 13, 1929 in Adams, MA to Berkshire Mills owner William C. Plunkett and Eleanore, she spent her childhood in Southport and Fairfield, CT attending Ethel Walker School ('47) and Vassar ('51). She married Charles Edwin Lord II of New York (died January 11, 1993) in 1950 and moved to the greater Hartford area where she served as a community activist working closely with Hartford Urban League and inner-city housing authority and planning groups. As the first woman president of that organization she went on to serve as Vice President of the National Urban League Board from 1977-1983. She and Charlie made a lasting contribution to the Hartford community as co-founders of the Hartford Stage Company; a nationally acclaimed repertory theater company whose concept was developed in their living room. As one of the first woman members of the New York Yacht Club in 1974, she led the way in women taking on meaningful leadership roles. She created an oral history program to preserve the thoughts and careers of successful racing members which now has over 130 interviews. Her blue water racing credits include 10 Bermuda Races, four Annapolis and two Halifax. She served on the national board of Outward Bound and completed 16 Outward Bound expeditions. Her love of travel and insatiable curiosity about the world took her to 143 countries and all seven continents. She trekked in Nepal and summited Kilimanjaro. Her photos and articles appeared in various publications including Yachting, Sailing, and Connoisseur. She is survived by her children Cate Lord (Evergreen, CO), Sarah Lord-Field (Weston, CT), Charles E. Lord, Jr. (Flagstaff, AZ), William P. Lord (Wakefield, RI), ten grandchildren, five great-grand- children and a great-great-grandson. A lover of life with an infectious sense of humor, deeply committed to friends and family, always active in community affairs wherever she lived, she will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing her. A graveside service was held on October 23rd in Adams, MA. Contributions may be made to the Orbis Foundation, an eye clinic that flies to underserved areas of the world delivering sight and preventing blindness, via the website https://donate.orbis.org/
or by phone (800)672-4787.