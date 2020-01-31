LOWE--Margaret. Margaret Breece Lowe died peacefully at home January 30, 2020. Born August 14, 1927 in Philadelphia to Horace and Ellen Breece, she was sister to Horace, William, and Nancy Brown, beloved wife of E. Nobles Lowe, who predeceased her in 2015, and beloved mother of Jim. She attended Girls High School in Philadelphia, earned her B.S. from Penn State University, and later an M.A. from Teachers College, Columbia University. Margaret spent her career in personnel management in New York, beginning in corporations including West Virginia Pulp & Paper, New York Life and Warner Lambert. She then served as Personnel Director at Barnard College and subsequently at the Institute of International Education. She was Director of Human Resources at the Ford Foundation from 1981 through 1993. She was also active in public service, including with the League of Women Voters and Legal Aid. She served on the Board of Directors at the YWCA of the City of New York from 1976 to 1990, including as its chair from 1986 to 1990, and on the board of Greenwich House from 1994 to 2008. Contributions in her memory may be made to Greenwich House or the YWCA of the City of New York.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 31, 2020