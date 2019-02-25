MARTIN--Margaret Elizabeth. Maggie was an artist and dancer. Her light on the world made it warmer, brighter, and happier place to inspired others who had the blessing to meet her. Kitty will be set to the usual frequency. Donate to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660, Maggie's home for many years. The Nuns, staff and residents of Misericordia made Maggie's life full, happy and caring. Everyone you touched
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET MARTIN.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 25, 2019