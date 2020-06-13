MARGARET MCGAUGHAN

McGAUGHAN--Margaret (Marge), a lifelong resident of Queens, NY, died on May 20, 2020 after a sudden illness. Marge is survived by her brother Terry; her sister-in-law, Kathy; her niece Mary and nephew Patrick. Marge's greatest joys were her grandnephews TJ, Josh, Dan; and her delightful grandniece Edie. Marge was born in New York City on November 5, 1942 to Edward McGaughan and Nancy McAllister McGaughan. She was a graduate of Bishop McDonnell High School in Brooklyn and attended St. John's University. Marge had a very successful career at Trans World Airlines and American Airlines as a Reservations Sales Manager; she also worked at Cunard Lines and retired in 2008. Marge lived a very fulfilling life and traveled the globe via sea and air. Marge was very committed to her ministry work at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish on Jackson Heights, NY, and she was also active in various community volunteer work. Marge will be interred in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams, MA where her family is at rest. Please help continue Marge's kindness and compassion by making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 13, 2020.