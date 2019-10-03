NAYLOR-- Margaret Jeanette, on October 2, 2019, Margaret Jeanette Naylor, beloved wife of Deacon Montford D. Naylor, Jr. and cherished mother of Donna M. Naylor Edwards, departed this life. She was a faithful member and Eucharistic Minister at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. She was the queen of the greatest profession: mother and wife. Margaret leaves behind a host of relatives and friends, including two other children she helped to raise, Giuseppe and Gia Naylor, to mourn her passing. Visitation for Margaret will be on Friday, October 4, 2019, 2-4pm and 7-9pm, at Marinello Funeral Home, 493 Middle Country Rd., Coram, NY 11727. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 10:30am, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, in Coram. Entombment to follow the mass in Washington Memorial Park, Mt. Sinai.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 3, 2019