NICHOLAS--Margaret. The board and staff of the Metropolitan Opera Guild mourn the death of our extraordinary board member, Margaret (Gretchen) Nicholas. No one in our history has served as a trustee longer than Gretchen, who joined the board in 1956. For more than 60 years she gave unstintingly of her talents, wisdom and imagination. She served several terms as a vice president and secretary, sat on countless committees and chaired numerous Guild benefit galas, always with intelligence and good humor. Gretchen was also a stalwart promoter of the Guild's education programs, for years going into schools to introduce children to the joys of opera. Our deepest sympathies go to her son and daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



