Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET NICHOLAS. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Vincent Ferrer Church 869 Lexington Ave New York City , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

NICHOLAS-- Margaret (Gretchen) Ridder, age 104 died peacefully on December 7, surrounded by family. She is survived by her five children, Pamela, Victoria, Mary Dale, Henry, Margaret and two stepdaughters, Mary and Susan Cary Nicholas. She was predeceased by her husband Peter H. Nicholas and by the father of her children, Graham D. Mattison and by her son, Mark H. Mattison. She is survived by 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A graduate of The Brearley School, class of 1934, she attended Barnard College. A lifelong New Yorker, she was devoted to the Metropolitan Opera, and was a board member of the Metropolitan Opera Guild for 62 years. She was a board member of Glimmerglass Opera, the YWCA, Interfaith Neighbors and Interschool Orchestras. A member of the Colony Club and Cosmopolitan Club, and beloved member of the Old Black Point Association. She set herself to the highest standards and met them. She was unceasingly caring of others. Music was in her soul and she shared it, always. With deep gratitude to her care givers of 11 years Joy and Analyn, and more recently Jocelyn and Elizabeth. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00am at Vincent Ferrer Church, 869 Lexington Ave., New York City. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Metropolitan Opera, Lincoln Center, New York City, New York, 10023.



NICHOLAS-- Margaret (Gretchen) Ridder, age 104 died peacefully on December 7, surrounded by family. She is survived by her five children, Pamela, Victoria, Mary Dale, Henry, Margaret and two stepdaughters, Mary and Susan Cary Nicholas. She was predeceased by her husband Peter H. Nicholas and by the father of her children, Graham D. Mattison and by her son, Mark H. Mattison. She is survived by 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A graduate of The Brearley School, class of 1934, she attended Barnard College. A lifelong New Yorker, she was devoted to the Metropolitan Opera, and was a board member of the Metropolitan Opera Guild for 62 years. She was a board member of Glimmerglass Opera, the YWCA, Interfaith Neighbors and Interschool Orchestras. A member of the Colony Club and Cosmopolitan Club, and beloved member of the Old Black Point Association. She set herself to the highest standards and met them. She was unceasingly caring of others. Music was in her soul and she shared it, always. With deep gratitude to her care givers of 11 years Joy and Analyn, and more recently Jocelyn and Elizabeth. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00am at Vincent Ferrer Church, 869 Lexington Ave., New York City. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Metropolitan Opera, Lincoln Center, New York City, New York, 10023. Published in The New York Times on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close