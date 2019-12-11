NICHOLAS-- Margaret (Gretchen) Ridder, age 104 died peacefully on December 7, surrounded by family. She is survived by her five children, Pamela, Victoria, Mary Dale, Henry, Margaret and two stepdaughters, Mary and Susan Cary Nicholas. She was predeceased by her husband Peter H. Nicholas and by the father of her children, Graham D. Mattison and by her son, Mark H. Mattison. She is survived by 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A graduate of The Brearley School, class of 1934, she attended Barnard College. A lifelong New Yorker, she was devoted to the Metropolitan Opera, and was a board member of the Metropolitan Opera Guild for 62 years. She was a board member of Glimmerglass Opera, the YWCA, Interfaith Neighbors and Interschool Orchestras. A member of the Colony Club and Cosmopolitan Club, and beloved member of the Old Black Point Association. She set herself to the highest standards and met them. She was unceasingly caring of others. Music was in her soul and she shared it, always. With deep gratitude to her care givers of 11 years Joy and Analyn, and more recently Jocelyn and Elizabeth. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00am at Vincent Ferrer Church, 869 Lexington Ave., New York City. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Metropolitan Opera, Lincoln Center, New York City, New York, 10023.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 11, 2019