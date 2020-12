NICOL--Margaret G., of Fort Collins, CO died Saturday. She is survived by her children Lisa, Leigh, Bob (Therese), and Ian. Her husband, Robert J. Nicol, died in 2002. She grew up in Atlanta, GA in the 1930s and 40s, and was educated at Chatham Hall, Wellesley College, and Centre College. She and Robert lived in the New York City area until 1996 when they relocated to Fort Collins. Leave condolences at NCCcremation.com