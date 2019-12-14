Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret (Peggie) Mary Cashman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1929 - 2019

Margaret (Peggie) Mary O'Donoghue was born on July 30, 1929. She was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland. Peggie was the daughter of concert singer Violet Gore and Irish freedom fighter Paddy O'Donoghue. She was the sixth of nine children. From ages four to seventeen she attended Cabra, a Dominican convent boarding school that her parents would visit every weekend by bus - a fact that Peggie would never let you forget. The mother of six: Hugh, Ruth, Hilda, Orla, Dillon, and Paul. The grandmother of nine: Cara, Timmy, Claire, Kaila, Alex, Aidan, Devlin, Mackenzie, and Maddison - and the great grandmother of Caelan. Peggie was married to James (Seamus) Dillon Cashman on January 23, 1957 and they immigrated to Brooklyn, New York the very next day. Ultimately, they settled in their beloved Larchmont, New York where Peggie lived for 46 years. Her home became a haven to many; her door was always open and a bed could always be found.



A lover of language and adventure, she studied six languages and travelled extensively as a young adult. She graduated from University College Dublin with a degree in French and German. She went on to complete two master's degrees: the first from Columbia Teachers College in Guidance and Counseling and the second, in her 50's, in Gerontology from The College of New Rochelle.



Peggie was an educator. She taught French, German, and Latin in public schools in New York and New Jersey. In addition, she taught at Montclair State University in New Jersey. She was passionate about lifelong learning, and at 63 she founded Learning In Retirement at Iona College (LIRIC) - this year celebrating its 26th anniversary. Peggie, a lifelong Catholic, was a fierce advocate for survivors of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church and was a driving force within the Voice of the Faithful organization.



She loved tea, toast, marmalade, the New York Times, and a house full of music. And all those who knew her would agree being in Peggie's presence made you want to be a little better than you are. She died in the manner in which she lived, with grace and surrounded by her family. Thank you Peggie for your legacy of kindness, courage, and love.



Donations in Peggie's memory can be made to St. Rita's Free Medical Clinic at 144 E. Boston Post Rd. Mamaroneck, 10543.

