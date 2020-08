Or Copy this URL to Share

SHENGOLD--Margaret Wheeler. June 21, 1924, died peacefully August 4, 2020. Beloved widow of Leonard, mother of Larry, Laurie, Nina and David, grandmother of Jeff, Maya and Marc, sister of George, aunt. She persisted.





