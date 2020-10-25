1/
MARGARET SINCLAIR
SINCLAIR-- Margaret "Daisy." The Board of Directors of the Knickerbocker Greys mourns the loss of our past President and Board Member, Margaret "Daisy" Sinclair, who passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020. Daisy was a force of nature and an inspiration to us all. With her beloved husband Jimmy by her side she generously supported our organization for more than 35 years. Her sons, Duncan and Crick, both attained the rank of Cadet Colonel in the Corps. Daisy was quoted as saying that the Greys instills "all the good things you'd like to see in a young person: manners, discipline, neatness and respect." Daisy's humor was infectious and her style legendary - she was truly a "Grande Dame." She was not only loyal but brought her special joie de vivre to every occasion. The Greys family has lost a bright light and a dear friend. Daisy will be greatly missed by all who had the good fortune to know her and to serve with her. Daisy - the Corps salutes you! Rest in Peace.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
2122883500
October 24, 2020
Mary, Gary and Family ...
We are so Sorry to hear of Daisy’s passing. We know how hard it is to loose someone you love. You have lots of wonderful memories that your hearts can will be filled with all those wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Our Thoughts & Prayers are w/you.
Love Donna & Bob
Donna & Robert Mucciarell
Friend
October 24, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies as the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of God, family and friends.
Simone Taylor
October 23, 2020
Thank you, Daisy, for all your work with The Rehearsal Club. The women today never knew you, however, are carrying your torch and are making our first home in New York a thriving legacy. We've only just incorporated into a real 501(c)(3) and are building an alliance with The Webster Apartments to re-create a wing in their home for future aspiring theater women, known again as TRC. We hope your friends and family will follow our journey at www.rehearsalclubnyc.com
Denise Pence Boockvor
Coworker
October 22, 2020
Justin McEntee
October 22, 2020
Dear Midge and Gary and Family, we were so sorry to hear of the passing of your beloved sister Daisy. We know how much you loved each other. She certainly did live an full and productive life! May your fond memories of her give you comfort.
Walter and Charlotte Jensen
Friend
