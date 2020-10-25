MARGARET SINCLAIR

SINCLAIR-- Margaret "Daisy." The Board of Directors of the Knickerbocker Greys mourns the loss of our past President and Board Member, Margaret "Daisy" Sinclair, who passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020. Daisy was a force of nature and an inspiration to us all. With her beloved husband Jimmy by her side she generously supported our organization for more than 35 years. Her sons, Duncan and Crick, both attained the rank of Cadet Colonel in the Corps. Daisy was quoted as saying that the Greys instills "all the good things you'd like to see in a young person: manners, discipline, neatness and respect." Daisy's humor was infectious and her style legendary - she was truly a "Grande Dame." She was not only loyal but brought her special joie de vivre to every occasion. The Greys family has lost a bright light and a dear friend. Daisy will be greatly missed by all who had the good fortune to know her and to serve with her. Daisy - the Corps salutes you! Rest in Peace.





