--Margaret Wiedenmayer. Died on Monday, September 16. She was 84. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Theodore B. Smith, Jr. to whom she was married for 62 years; a son, Theodore B. Smith III and his wife Hope; a granddaughter, Briell; a grandson, Theodore B. Smith IV; and many relatives and friends who cannot imagine life without her. "Peggy" was a graduate of the Westover School and Bennett, Jr. College which, according to Life Magazine at the time, was famous for its beautiful students. An artist from childhood, she first startled her parents by painting the cellar walls with the animals from Bambi and from there went on to cover the walls of all the houses she and Teddy lived in with murals and designs of increasing beauty and complexity. She did this with furniture too and then extraordinary pieces of needlepoint. Although often encouraged to sell her work, she chose instead to paint, stitch and make endless beautiful things to give to her family and friends and to donate to the many charities and organizations which she supported: among them the Nature Conservancy, the East Woods School, and funding for Multiple Sclerosis. Peggy also served on the Board of the Three Harbors Garden Club and the Club Board of Point O'Woods where the Smith family spent decades of happy summers. Generous and immensely kind as well as glamorous and with a zany sense of humor, Peggy enriched and lit up the lives of everyone who knew her especially Teddy and their family whom she deeply loved. Well done Peggy. Rest in peace.



