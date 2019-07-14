STANBACK--Margaret Lide. Born February 16, 1924; died peacefully at home in Larchmont, NY on July 6, 2019. Born and raised in Florence, SC, she studied music at the Eastman School and later earned her Ed.D. at Teachers College, Columbia University. In 1978, she joined The Windward School in White Plains, NY as the school's first reading specialist, a position she held for 25 years until her retirement in 2003. She is survived by her beloved husband Tom, four children, 13 grandchildren, and 11 great- grandchildren. Two sons predeceased her. Burial service at Rowan Memorial Park, Salisbury, NC. Memorial gathering in New York will follow in September.
Published in The New York Times on July 14, 2019