STEERS--Margaret (Peggy) Hamilton, 92, of Rye and Tannersville, New York, died peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Charles R.C. Steers, Jr., and is survived by her three sons, Charles R.C. Steers III, Robert Hamilton Steers (Lauren Smith), and William Macy Steers (Nancy Wilkinson), all of whom live in Rye. Peggy is also survived by her thirteen grandchildren and ten great- grandchildren. Peggy was born on February 25, 1927, in New York City and grew up in Rye, New York. She was a daughter of the late Angelina Chamberlin and Macaulay Hamilton. She was educated at Rye Country Day School and the Westover School. Peggy was a longtime member of the Apawamis Club, the American Yacht Club, the Onteora Club and the National Society of Colonial Dames and had an extensive history in various horticultural and charitable organizations. She was a member of the Garden Club of America and an honorary member of the Rye Garden Club. Peggy was one of the founders and vice- chairwoman of the former Westchester Classic golf tournament and was past president of the Twig Organization of the United Hospital in Port Chester, NY. She also served on the Board of Managers and Board of Trustees of the United Hospital, as president of the Board of Managers of the Osborn Retirement Community and Board Member of the Onteora Club. Peggy was an avid sportswoman and was competitive in tennis, golf and paddle tennis. She most enjoyed spending time with her extended family and many friends in Rye and at her home in Onteora Park, New York. A memorial service will be held 10:30am on Saturday, January 25th at Christ's Church, 2 Rectory Street, in Rye, NY. The internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ's Church in Rye, NY 10580 or the All Souls Church, P.O. 451, Tannersville, NY 12485 -0451.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 23, 2020