STERN--Margaret B., age 99, died peacefully on July 4, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. Margaret was a pioneer in teaching students with learning differences and gave workshops throughout the United States and Europe. She collaborated with Dr. Catherine B. Stern and Toni S. Gould on developing and publishing the Structural Arithmetic and Structural Reading methods. She received the Orton Dyslexia Society Award and the Bank Street College of Education Award for Outstanding Accomplishment in the Field of Education. She conveyed her love of nature in her landscape paintings of Rochester, VT. Her marriage to Fritz R. Stern ended in divorce. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Stern Brennan; her son, Frederick P. Stern; brother, William A. Bassett, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on July 20 at 2pm at the Ginger Cove Friendship Hall in Annapolis and on August 10 at 3pm at the Federated Church of Rochester, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sciencenter, Ithaca, NY. Online condolences may be offered at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The New York Times on July 18, 2019