MARGARET SURAN

Service Information
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Westchester Hills
Obituary
SURAN--Margaret, passed away on February 27 after a long illness. She was a Life Master championship bridge player. During the 1990s, she was a volunteer fund raiser for the Epilepsy Foundation of South Florida. She was also an accomplished baker and candy maker. Margaret is survived by her children Lawrence Suran of Miami and Debra Jean Suran of Deer Isle, ME, her grandchildren, Marissa Porven and Ashlee Suran and her great-grandchildren Mia and Mason Porven and Cameron Lawrence all of Miami. Services will be graveside at Westchester Hills, Sunday, March 1, 10am.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 28, 2020
