MARGARET WATERS
1929 - 2020
WATERS--Margaret Mary "Peggy" (O'Carroll), 90, retired Education Professor, Brooklyn College/CUNY died peacefully in the Bronx, October 31, 2020. Born December 16, 1929 to Maurice O'Carroll (Knockanure, Co. Kerry) and Christine Buckley (Cork). Beloved wife of the late Michael FX Waters, and mother of eight: Mary, Michael, Anne, Elizabeth, Tom, Margaret, John, and Joan; sons and daughters-in-law: Ric Bayly, MaryKay Bauer, Joel Robbins, Sheila McFadden, Thomas Battle, Katie Hunter, and Pat Cusanelli; 18 grandchildren: Katie, Harry, Maggie, Sullivan, Abbey, Hannah, Brendan, Cecilia, Deirdre, Tim, Lucy, Peter, Fiona, Michael, Nora, Maggie, Emma, and Lizzie; two great-grandchildren: Isaac and Julien. Peggy trained generations of New York City reading teachers. A proud Fordham graduate, and devoted to Catholic social teachings for racial justice, care for the poor and immigrants, and universal human rights, Peggy brought grace to all she did: "Have fun and be good. And if the two conflict, be good." Thank you to the kind staffs of Brightview Tarrytown, Victoria Home, and Methodist Home, and to her beloved art teacher, Hope McAdam. Funeral mass at the Church of the Magdalene in Pocantico Hills and burial in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, with a larger celebration of her life in 2021. Services by Dwyer and Michaels Funeral Home, Tarrytown. Donations may be made to St. Saviour High School, 588 Sixth St., Brooklyn, NY 11215, www.stsaviour.org/giving) Requiescat in Pace.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 3, 2020
Thanks Mom
Michael Waters
Son
