LUNDELL--Margaretta H. "Margo" died on April 6, 2020 from Coronavirus at 78 years old. She grew up in Short Hills, NJ and graduated from Kent Place School in Summit, NJ. After receiving a BA from Smith College and attending Yale Drama School; later in life she would earn an MSW from Fordham University. Margo was a children's book author and editor for many years and, subsequently, a therapist in private practice. She lived in New York City for her entire adult life. She is survived by her beloved son, Erik R. Lundell of Manhattan and her brother, John C. Hover II, of New Hope, PA. A memorial service is planned for later this year at First Presbyterian Church in NYC.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 10, 2020