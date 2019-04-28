LEICHER--Margarita Prieto, peacefully, in her bed, after a valiant fight, at 94 years old. Strong-minded daughter of the late Diego and Belen and loving sister of the late Oscar, Roberto and Ramon. Force-of-nature mother of Susan and doting mother-in-law of Tony. Beloved and devoted grandmother of Nina and Lucy. Masterful teacher of Spanish at the Fieldston School and author of the textbook used by hundreds of thousands of students preparing for the Spanish A.P. Language exam. RIP at last, Aguica.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 28, 2019