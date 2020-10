MARGERY FLICKER

FLICKER--Margery Z. Our dear friend and colleague Margery Z. Flicker passed away September 28th surrounded by her family at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Margery was a founding partner of Taurus Asset Management in 2004 and an integral part of our development and success. Margery served as Principal, Chief Compliance Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager. Her wisdom, honesty and loyalty made her a trusted partner and a great friend. Taurus was Margery's second home and her clients were like family. Her intelligent advice and warm personal approach gave her clients confidence and comfort. We will miss her deeply. Above all, Margery was devoted to her beloved family; husband Robert, children Lauren (Julian), Jonathan (Fernanda), and Joshua, her grandsons, Lennox and Logan, and her sisters Susan and Jane. May Margery's memory be a blessing for them and all of us who loved her. Taurus Asset Management LLC, Bradford Peck, Managing Principal and Steven Grossblatt, Principal.





