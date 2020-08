Or Copy this URL to Share

FRADIN--Margery. Margery Fradin, mother of Russell Fradin and Roger Fradin died on August 1st, 2020 at age 98. Beloved wife for 60 years of Dr. Irving Fradin DDS, She is survived by her two sons, 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Private memorial planned. Judith B. Fradin





