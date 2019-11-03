LOFTUS--Margery W., of Glen Rock, NJ died peacefully at home on October 28, 2019 at the age of 86. Margie was predeceased by her beloved and loving husband, Bob in 2004 and by her cherished brother, Dr. John J. White, Jr. in 2012. She is survived by her treasured children, Kimberley (Joseph) Carroll and their children, Patrick and Maggie of Needham, MA, Karen Loftus of New Rochelle, NY and John Loftus (Linda) and their children Brendan and Riley of Manhattan Beach, CA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday December 7th at 11:00am at St. Catharine's Church, Glen Rock, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please offer a donation to St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson, NJ or Valley Hospital, Ridgewood, NJ. FeeneyFuneralHome.com
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 3, 2019