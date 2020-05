Or Copy this URL to Share

BIENER--Margie, 72, passed away suddenly on May 21, 2020. Loving daughter of Martin and the late Phyllis Biener. Adored sister of Carol Weinstock (Stanley), Ru Biener and Robert Biener. Beloved aunt of Jason and Andrew Weinstock, Caryn Leingang. Great-aunt of seven. She was so special to all who knew and loved her.





