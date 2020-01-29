LION--Margo. Margo's infectious passion imbued all of her involvements. Her early and longstanding involvement with Publicolor led to her nominating us for the much-coveted national Arts and Humanities award, which we received from the Obama White House. Her love for the theatre was only exceeded by her love for her son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. We send them our very deepest condolences. Ruth Lande Shuman, Founder/President, Publicolor
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 29, 2020