FEELY--Margot H. Of New York City and Cornwall, CT. Died February 23, 2019. A graduate in art history from Vassar College in 1952, she worked professionally for years at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, first as a production editor, leading an entire department, and then as a senior editor, where she developed and oversaw the creation of a number of bestselling books, such as "Metropolitan Cats". Her devoted husband, Robert M. Feely, predeceased her on April 3, 2000. She is survived by her loving family: daughter Erin Feely-Nahem, sons Thomas and Douglas Biow, grandchildren Simone Biow, Erica Skatzes, Giulia Biow, Andrew Feely, Vittoria Biow, David Biow, and Chiara Biow, and great-granddaughter Annabelle Marie Johnson. Memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 9th, 2019, at the Unitarian Church of All Souls, Lexington Ave. at 80th St. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Vassar College Museum: the Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center, 124 Raymond Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGOT FEELY.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 26, 2019