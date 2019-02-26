Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGOT FEELY. View Sign

FEELY--Margot H. Of New York City and Cornwall, CT. Died February 23, 2019. A graduate in art history from Vassar College in 1952, she worked professionally for years at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, first as a production editor, leading an entire department, and then as a senior editor, where she developed and oversaw the creation of a number of bestselling books, such as "Metropolitan Cats". Her devoted husband, Robert M. Feely, predeceased her on April 3, 2000. She is survived by her loving family: daughter Erin Feely-Nahem, sons Thomas and Douglas Biow, grandchildren Simone Biow, Erica Skatzes, Giulia Biow, Andrew Feely, Vittoria Biow, David Biow, and Chiara Biow, and great-granddaughter Annabelle Marie Johnson. Memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 9th, 2019, at the Unitarian Church of All Souls, Lexington Ave. at 80th St. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Vassar College Museum: the Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center, 124 Raymond Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.



FEELY--Margot H. Of New York City and Cornwall, CT. Died February 23, 2019. A graduate in art history from Vassar College in 1952, she worked professionally for years at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, first as a production editor, leading an entire department, and then as a senior editor, where she developed and oversaw the creation of a number of bestselling books, such as "Metropolitan Cats". Her devoted husband, Robert M. Feely, predeceased her on April 3, 2000. She is survived by her loving family: daughter Erin Feely-Nahem, sons Thomas and Douglas Biow, grandchildren Simone Biow, Erica Skatzes, Giulia Biow, Andrew Feely, Vittoria Biow, David Biow, and Chiara Biow, and great-granddaughter Annabelle Marie Johnson. Memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 9th, 2019, at the Unitarian Church of All Souls, Lexington Ave. at 80th St. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Vassar College Museum: the Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center, 124 Raymond Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Published in The New York Times on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close