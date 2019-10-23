MELNIKER--Margot S., Age 98 passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019. Margot met the love of her life, J. Harry Melniker, and enjoyed a wonderful marriage of 56 years until his passing in 2013. After the children, Jill and Lawrence, started school, Margot returned to her career as an Executive Administrator to Maestro Thomas Schippers and then C.C. Wang, C.E.O. of U.S. Summit Corp. Loving mother of Jill Roslyn Melniker and Lawrence Aron Melniker. Fond mother-in-law of Agnieszka. Adored grandmother of Brian Stuart and Haley Rose. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services Friday, October 25, 2019, 10:00am at Temple Emanu-El, Fifth Ave. at 65th Street. Contributions may be made to The Women's Auxiliary or The Tribute Fund of Temple Emanu-El of the City of New York.



