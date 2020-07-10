NADIEN--Dr. Margot, nee Ballon, died peacefully in Manhattan on July 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David Nadien, dear sister of Basil Ballon (Ruth) and Judy Levy (Norman), and sister-in- law to Perry Meyer and Heather Ballon. Margot was predeceased by her dear sister Joy Meyer, and brothers Jonathan Ballon and Edward Ballon. Margot was cherished by her many nieces and nephews, and their children. Marguerite Elsa Ballon was born in Montreal on May 25, 1930, to David Herbert Ballon and Lillian Glauberson Ballon. She attended The Study in Montreal until at 16 she left for New York to pursue a music career. She also attended Meadowmount Music School where she studied under Isabelle Vengerova, a monumental figure in the piano world, and where she met her future husband, violinist David Nadien. Though Margot was a prodigy pianist and composer, music was not to be her profession. Still, keenly attuned to all of its beauty, she was devoted to music to the end. Later, Margot completed high school followed by Hunter College (BA, 1967, graduating summa cum laude, first in her class, and Phi Beta Kappa). In 1974 she received her Ph.D from the Graduate Center, City University of New York. Margot joined Fordham University in 1971, retiring in 2015 as Associate Professor, Psychology. During that period, she established and served as the Director of its Gerontology Certificate Program (1989 - 1994). Margot made Fordham history as the first tenured psychologist at Fordham College at Lincoln Center. Margot took her scholarship seriously, writing many books and articles and making numerous scholarly addresses at forums around the world. She truly enjoyed mentoring and connecting with her students. Margot held leadership, board and/or committee roles at the New York State Psychological Association, International Council of Psychologists (ICP), and New York Academy of Sciences (Chair of the Psychology Section's Advisory Committee (1998 - 2000). She was also the NGO representative to the UN from ICP (2000 - 2010). Margot was the recipient of many honors and awards, including twice winning New York State Psychological Association Awards for outstanding contributions in psychology. Retiring in 2015, Margot did not slow down, promptly enrolling at Fordham's College at Sixty. She continued to attend concerts, plays, films, and the ballet. A seasoned traveler, she visited Europe, the United States, and made trips back to Canada to visit family. A special thanks to her devoted housekeeper Martha and her loving caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margot's memory to The Study in Montreal (514-935-9352); a gift in memory of Margot Nadien to the David Nadien Violin Scholarship at the Juilliard School (212-799-5000 ext 278); or to a charity of your choice
. Memorial events will be scheduled for New York and Montreal when it is again possible to gather together.