ROSENBERG--Margot, born April 28, 1930, passed away at home on February 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Melvin (OBM). Beloved daughter of Ruth and Abe Hausman (OBM). Devoted mother of Rabbi Shmuel and Shirley Rosenberg, Doctors Marcy and Stuart Bernstein, Mr. and Mrs. Joel and Sara Rosenberg. Loving sister of Zitta Elbaum. Grandmother of ten, great-grandmother of 31. She was loved by all and will be sorely missed.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 26, 2019