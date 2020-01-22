SILVERMAN--Margot Bevel (nee Neyland), a loving mother of four and lifelong New Yorker who split her time between Manhattan, Rockville Centre, and East Marion, passed away on Friday, January 17, surrounded by family. She was 53 when she lost her courageous multi-year battle with cancer. Born August 5, 1966, Ms. Silverman is survived by her husband, Frank Silverman MD (married June 16, 1996); their four sons Travers Andrew Silverman, Wiley Marshall Silverman, Preston Neyland Silverman, and Spencer Campbell Silverman; her parents Diane Baker Neyland and Peter Travers Neyland II; her brother Spencer Baker Neyland; and many aunts and cousins. Ms. Silverman grew up in Rockville Centre, attended the Waldorf School in Garden City and graduated from George School in Pennsylvania. She received her BA from Hood College and an MA from Bank Street College. Her mother and aunts were all teachers, and Ms. Silverman proudly continued that tradition as a teacher at both the Dalton School and Allen Stevenson School. She volunteered as a member of the Children & Youth Committee at St. James Church and the Parent Council at the New York Steiner School, where all her sons were students. The North Fork village of East Marion played a special role in her life. Ms. Silverman spent summers there as a child, enjoying long, joyous days with family on the beach. She shared these experiences with her husband and four sons and continued to adore every minute in East Marion. She was fond of gardening, interior decoration, museums, reading and movies (with an unexpected soft spot for horror films). Ms. Silverman was known to be resilient, caring, and sincere. Her family and friends will miss her profoundly. Services were held at St. James Episcopal Church in Manhattan, and she was buried near her beloved grandparents Minnie and George Baker at the East Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Margot Silverman to support MJHS Hospice at mjhsfoundation.org/ donate or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at giving.mskcc.org to support the research of Dr. Karuna Ganesh.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 22, 2020