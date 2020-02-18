TALLMER--Margot Sallop, PhD. September 8, 1925 - February 15, 2020. "Sweet and petite, she can't be beat." Dr. T. loved and was loved by her family, friends, patients, students, neighbors, pets, and the aides who cared for her splendidly through six still-joyful years with Alzheimer's. She read and traveled widely, had a green thumb, knitted afghans, did calligraphy and needlepoint, ran mini-marathons. She loved G&S, the Sunday Times, bopping around New York, babies, and pickles. She was brilliant, beautiful, and altogether nifty. She died peacefully at home in Manhattan, age 94, supported by HONY home hospice care. Memorial donations to Hunter College Mother's Day Scholarship Fund warmly appreciated. Shiva Thursday: call Jill at (212) 734-1188.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 18, 2020