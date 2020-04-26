Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGOT TENNEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TENNEY--Margot Hartman Margot Tenney passed away on April 11th. She was the only daughter of Jesse and Dorothy Hartman. She is survived by her three children, Matthew, Karen, and Jesse and seven grandchildren, Asara, Ariana, Valerie, Kaya, Gwynneth, Curtis, and Claire. Margot was the beloved widow of Del Tenney, and a resident of Greenwich, Connecticut for 40 years where she loved to entertain family and friends. Margot was an actress, philanthropist, author, and co-founder of The Hartman Theater in Stamford, CT, now known as The Palace Theater and The Rich Forum. She and her husband renovated and revived many theaters, produced many productions and performed in many Summer Stock shows throughout New England in their long history and love for the stage. She acted in numerous classic Horror films in the 1960s and continued to star in many stage productions of classics and contemporary plays over the years. She also published her first novel "Dark Deeds, Sweet Songs" in 1995. Margot received the Lifetime Achievement Award for the Advancement of Women from the Connecticut United Nations Association. Margot was also presented with an Outstanding Connecticut Woman Award by Governor O'Neill in the State Senator Chamber and thanked by the United States Senator Christopher Dodd for her service to the State. Margot also received the Star Award from the New York Women's Agenda. She was an avid supporter of her alma mater, Bennington College and served as the Chairperson of The First Stamford Corporation, a real estate company founded by her father. She was a good friend to many, generously shared her love and support whenever she could and was known to offer help to those who were less fortunate. Margot Tenney lived for the well-being, education and dreams of her children and seven grandchildren. She will be profoundly missed by us all.



