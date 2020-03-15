WELCH--Margot Middleton, formerly of Forest Hills, Queens, NY, passed away November 28, 2019. Margot was born in New York City and graduated from Fordham University majoring in theater and English. She attended Sarah Lawrence Graduate School, the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, and the NYU Screenwriting Program. Margot debuted in theater as a child in the last Broadway touring of "Diary of Anne Frank" with Francis Lederer in 1958. Margot toured extensively in stock and repertory theater throughout the United States, England and Canada; and played parts in TV and films, such as the operator in "What About Bob" in 1991. Margot was a descendant of Arthur Middleton, a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Margot is buried in her family plot in Bainbridge, GA, next to her mother, Ruby Hopkins Welch.



