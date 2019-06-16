DRUCKER--Marguerite L. (nee Mershon) of Media, PA, formerly of Forest Hills, NY passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of 69 years of the late John J. Drucker, MD. Loving mother of Mary Jane Daly Gabbay, Elizabeth Condrige (John), John (Renee), Suzanne Robotham (John), Dale Prifti (Michael), Joseph (Kathleen), Eileen Zwart (Peter). Also survived by 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation at Fox Funeral Home, Forest Hills, NY on June 28 from 7-9pm with Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church on June 29 at 10:30am. There will also be a memorial service at Granite Farms Estates in Media, PA on June 30 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Samaritan Fund, Granite Farms Estates, 1343 W. Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063.



