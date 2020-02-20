LEDERBERG--Marguerite. Marguerite Lederberg, MD, Emeritus Attending Psychiatrist, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020. We mourn the loss of a remarkable woman who helped found our Psycho-oncology Program and create a world-wide movement to improve the care of cancer patients. Trained as a Pediatrician and Psychiatrist, Marguerite was a compassionate and skillful clinician, a brilliant teacher and writer, and an innovator in pediatric psycho-oncology, group psychotherapy and medical ethics. All of us who were her students, and colleagues will never forget her. Our gratitude is eternal. William Breitbart, MD Chairman Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 20, 2020