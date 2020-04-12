LEVY--Marguerite Elizabeth F(ine), Ph.D., beloved wife of the late Louis Harold Levy, died on March 28, 2020. Dr. Levy, a Social Psychologist, was a Fellow of the American Psychological Association, a member of Sigma Xi, and an Associate Professor Emerita, Queens College, CUNY. She was the dear sister of the late Teresa (Mrs. Francis J. Buchheit), Minnie (Mrs. Joseph W. Zahm), Lucy (Mrs. Martin M. Bernstone), Beatrice (Mrs. Joseph C. Murphy), John A. Fine, Joseph A. Fine, and Gloria (Mrs. Daniel F. Smith). Dr. Levy has been interred beside her husband in the V.A. Cemetery, Calverton, NY. She is survived by a number of loving nieces and nephews.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020