MARGUERITE LEVY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGUERITE LEVY.
Obituary
Send Flowers

LEVY--Marguerite Elizabeth F(ine), Ph.D., beloved wife of the late Louis Harold Levy, died on March 28, 2020. Dr. Levy, a Social Psychologist, was a Fellow of the American Psychological Association, a member of Sigma Xi, and an Associate Professor Emerita, Queens College, CUNY. She was the dear sister of the late Teresa (Mrs. Francis J. Buchheit), Minnie (Mrs. Joseph W. Zahm), Lucy (Mrs. Martin M. Bernstone), Beatrice (Mrs. Joseph C. Murphy), John A. Fine, Joseph A. Fine, and Gloria (Mrs. Daniel F. Smith). Dr. Levy has been interred beside her husband in the V.A. Cemetery, Calverton, NY. She is survived by a number of loving nieces and nephews.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.