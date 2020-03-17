Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite Rowland Waller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1948 - 2020

Marguerite Rowland Waller, feminist scholar of film and literature, dies at 71. Margie Waller, professor emerita of Comparative Literature and Gender Studies at the Univ. of California–Riverside, died March 11, 2020 after a brief courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 16, 1948 in Nyack, NY, second of five children of Martha Stifler Waller and George Macgregor Waller. She earned her B.A. at Cornell University (1969) and Ph.D (Comparative Literature) from Yale (1974). She was a professor at Amherst College from 1974 to 1990 when she moved to UC–R. There, she taught in the Departments of Comparative Literature & Languages and Gender & Sexuality Studies until she retired in 2018. She directed UC's Rome program in 2007-08. At Amherst and UC-R, she was an admired teacher and scholar of literature, European film, and feminist studies. Her teaching inspired students in many fields. She helped create and design UC-R's innovative interdisciplinary undergraduate major in Sustainability Studies in 2015, the first major of its kind. It reflects her deep concerns over environmental degradation and economic, gender, and international inequalities. Prof. Margaret Brose of UC-Santa Cruz labeled her professional life as "marked by adventurous, bold and exciting pursuits."



Dr. Waller was an innovative scholar. Her Fulbright sojourns in Italy, France, and Hungary made her a committed internationalist.. Her book Petrarch's Poetics and Literary History (1980) appeared the same year as her article comparing Rebel without a Cause with Star Wars. Her last book, The Wiley Blackwell Companion to Federico Fellini (2020, coeditors F. Burke & M. Gubareva) complements an earlier book, Federico Fellini: Contemporary Perspectives (2002). She co-organized three international feminist conferences and a Project at UC's Humanities Research Institute resulting in: Frontline Feminisms: Women, War, and Resistance (2000), Dialogue and Difference: Feminisms Challenge Globalization (2005), and The Wages of Empire: Neoliberal Policies, Resistance, and Women's Poverty (2007). She directed and produced a documentary on homelessness in Santa Monica ("Snapshots: Citizens without Shelter"). In 2019, Dr. Waller returned to Cornell to dedicate a memorial to honor the 9 students and faculty member killed in a dormitory fire in April, 1967. Her and her roommate's quick actions saved the lives of several others. This case of suspected arson remains unsolved 50+ years later (see article by N.R. Kleinfield in The New York Times).



Margie Waller is survived by daughter Lea Waller, sisters Susan Cope and Elizabeth Zee (Los Angeles), brother Donald Waller (Madison, WI), and nieces M. Meredith Masters, Katherine Zee, Mia Zee, Luella Allen-Waller, and Cora Allen-Savietta, plus great-niece Lennox and great-nephew Lukas. Her parents and brother Richard predeceased her. The family asks that donations go to UC-R's Sustainabilty Studies major either via a check to the UCR Foundation, PO Box 112, Riverside, CA 92502-9879 (noting "GSST/Waller Memorial Gift") or online: https://donate.ucr.edu/waller. Marguerite Rowland Waller, feminist scholar of film and literature, dies at 71. Margie Waller, professor emerita of Comparative Literature and Gender Studies at the Univ. of California–Riverside, died March 11, 2020 after a brief courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 16, 1948 in Nyack, NY, second of five children of Martha Stifler Waller and George Macgregor Waller. She earned her B.A. at Cornell University (1969) and Ph.D (Comparative Literature) from Yale (1974). She was a professor at Amherst College from 1974 to 1990 when she moved to UC–R. There, she taught in the Departments of Comparative Literature & Languages and Gender & Sexuality Studies until she retired in 2018. She directed UC's Rome program in 2007-08. At Amherst and UC-R, she was an admired teacher and scholar of literature, European film, and feminist studies. Her teaching inspired students in many fields. She helped create and design UC-R's innovative interdisciplinary undergraduate major in Sustainability Studies in 2015, the first major of its kind. It reflects her deep concerns over environmental degradation and economic, gender, and international inequalities. Prof. Margaret Brose of UC-Santa Cruz labeled her professional life as "marked by adventurous, bold and exciting pursuits."Dr. Waller was an innovative scholar. Her Fulbright sojourns in Italy, France, and Hungary made her a committed internationalist.. Her book Petrarch's Poetics and Literary History (1980) appeared the same year as her article comparing Rebel without a Cause with Star Wars. Her last book, The Wiley Blackwell Companion to Federico Fellini (2020, coeditors F. Burke & M. Gubareva) complements an earlier book, Federico Fellini: Contemporary Perspectives (2002). She co-organized three international feminist conferences and a Project at UC's Humanities Research Institute resulting in: Frontline Feminisms: Women, War, and Resistance (2000), Dialogue and Difference: Feminisms Challenge Globalization (2005), and The Wages of Empire: Neoliberal Policies, Resistance, and Women's Poverty (2007). She directed and produced a documentary on homelessness in Santa Monica ("Snapshots: Citizens without Shelter"). In 2019, Dr. Waller returned to Cornell to dedicate a memorial to honor the 9 students and faculty member killed in a dormitory fire in April, 1967. Her and her roommate's quick actions saved the lives of several others. This case of suspected arson remains unsolved 50+ years later (see article by N.R. Kleinfield in The New York Times).Margie Waller is survived by daughter Lea Waller, sisters Susan Cope and Elizabeth Zee (Los Angeles), brother Donald Waller (Madison, WI), and nieces M. Meredith Masters, Katherine Zee, Mia Zee, Luella Allen-Waller, and Cora Allen-Savietta, plus great-niece Lennox and great-nephew Lukas. Her parents and brother Richard predeceased her. The family asks that donations go to UC-R's Sustainabilty Studies major either via a check to the UCR Foundation, PO Box 112, Riverside, CA 92502-9879 (noting "GSST/Waller Memorial Gift") or online: https://donate.ucr.edu/waller. Published on NYTimes.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close