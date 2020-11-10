1/
MARGUERITE STRAUS
STRAUS--Marguerite M., of Setauket, LI (formerly of Manhattan) on November 8, 2020. Beloved sister of Donald, Forrest and Julius. Dearest aunt of Laura, Kimberly, Thomas, Jennifer, Christopher, and Jason. Friends may call at Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, Setauket, NY 11733. Visiting hours 9:00am-10:00am. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:45am at St. James RC Church, Setauket, NY. Interment to follow at the St. James Churchyard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Disease Assistance Center of Long Island Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Science. Stony Brook University School of Medicine, Health Science Center T10 036, Stony Brook, NY 11794-8101 would be appreciated.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
